Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce $364.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $339.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.06 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.