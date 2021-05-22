Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 14,280 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. 618,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

