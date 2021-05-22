Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

