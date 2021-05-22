Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $2,073,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. 741,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

