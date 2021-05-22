Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 11,192,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

