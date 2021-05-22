Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 105.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 13.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $91,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.42. The stock had a trading volume of 975,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,417. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

