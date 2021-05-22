Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. 2,021,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

