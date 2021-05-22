AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.42 million.

Separately, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 23,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,052. AerSale has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

