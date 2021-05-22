Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 165,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,292. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

