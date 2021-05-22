Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.04 and its 200-day moving average is $277.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.