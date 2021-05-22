Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

ABNB opened at $134.71 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

