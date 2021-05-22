Ajo LP Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. Patterson-UTI Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ajo LP owned about 0.23% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 661,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 442,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,456. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

