Ajo LP Has $6.79 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ajo LP decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for about 3.4% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 453,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

