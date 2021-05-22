Ajo LP Sells 32,738 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,738 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of ARCH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 308,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

