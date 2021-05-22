Ajo LP Sells 9,364 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 4.9% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.18% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock valued at $152,514,248 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. 589,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,479. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

