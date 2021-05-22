Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $937.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.