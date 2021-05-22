Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $168.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $159.58. 1,082,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,270. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

