Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALBO opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.