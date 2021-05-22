Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

CLIQ opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. Alcanna has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$279.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.13.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.