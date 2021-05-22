Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alcoa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alcoa by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.