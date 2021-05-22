Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $158.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.72. 1,990,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,876. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

