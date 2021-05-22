Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $275.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average is $246.10. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

