Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.80. Align Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 808.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

ALGN traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $591.75. 543,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,967. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $235.35 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

