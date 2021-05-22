Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $24.91. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

