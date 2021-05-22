Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,868 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.56% of MGM Growth Properties worth $178,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $401,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $35.35 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

