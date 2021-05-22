Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.73% of HubSpot worth $156,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $504.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.84 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.74 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.21.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

