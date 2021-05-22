Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,353,647 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1,095.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.23% of Synaptics worth $200,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $5,412,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

