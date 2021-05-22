Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 357,850 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $187,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 124,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

