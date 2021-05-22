Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 266,390 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,798,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $171,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $46,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HFC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

