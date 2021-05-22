Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 781 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.66 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.