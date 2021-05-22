Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $110,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,699.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.