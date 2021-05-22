Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

