Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $371.20 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $254.62 and a 52 week high of $392.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.81 and its 200-day moving average is $356.73.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

