Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.