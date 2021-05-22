Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

ZBRA stock opened at $494.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,424 shares of company stock worth $16,715,187 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

