Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,216 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,149.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

