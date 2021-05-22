Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 59,263 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $46.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTA. Raymond James lowered Altabancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Altabancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altabancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

