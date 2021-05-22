Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,083 shares of company stock valued at $24,608,744 over the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

