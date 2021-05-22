Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,792,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,763,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

