Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 682,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,658,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Intel by 13.8% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 299,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,153,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

