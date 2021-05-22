Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after buying an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. 1,986,859 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

