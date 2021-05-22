Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,986 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,768,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,803 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,070,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $37.02. 34,158,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,677,035. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

