Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

FQAL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

