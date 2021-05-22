Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Shares Up 0.8%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 2,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

