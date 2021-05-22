Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,161.32.

AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,311.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,207.43. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

