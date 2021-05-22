American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 3,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 676,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Specifically, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,873,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,530,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

