American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOT.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.22.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.