Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The stock has a market cap of C$274.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

