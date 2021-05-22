Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,309. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.66 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

