AmonD Price Down 23.2% This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1,660.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00395382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00192949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00856027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,517,387 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

